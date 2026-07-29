Money for yappa!

Yappa Mission and Funding Need

Yappa’s mission is to rebuild random video chat into a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable way for people to meet online. Yappa is designed for instant conversations, whether users want to chat one-on-one or bring a friend into Duo mode for a more social experience. The platform focuses on speed, simplicity, friendship, and safety, with tools like moderation, reporting, profile controls, and account systems to help create a better environment than older random chat platforms.

At Yappa, we believe online connection should feel fun, human, and safe. Too many social platforms are filled with spam, inappropriate behavior, fake accounts, and toxic interactions. Yappa is being built to give people a better option: a place where users can meet new people instantly while still feeling protected, respected, and in control of their experience.

We are seeking $20,000 because Yappa needs funding to move from a promising platform into a stronger, more reliable product that can grow. This money would help us improve the app, strengthen moderation and safety systems, support server and hosting costs, build mobile-friendly features, create better user profiles and friend tools, and market Yappa to new users. It would also help us produce content, giveaways, and community campaigns that bring people onto the platform and keep them engaged.

The $20,000 matters because Yappa is not just another video chat site. It is a chance to create a new kind of online social space—one where meeting strangers can feel exciting without feeling unsafe or chaotic. With the right funding, Yappa can improve the user experience, attract more people, build trust, and become a platform that grows through community feedback and real user connection.