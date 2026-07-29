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Money for lawsuit

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWayne Beekman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Wayne Beekman

Money for lawsuit

My mom had passed away in May of 2025, and I located 3 insurance policies that she had with the help of the Hospice volunteers. The first one had expired 3 months before she passed. The second one only paid the funeral home $225. They said she borrowed money from that one. The third one was contacted by the funeral home and sent all the paperwork. The funeral home conducted the funeral 5 days after she passed. I received a letter from the insurance company to sign the form to have her medical records released from her doctor, and the hospital that she was in weeks before her passing. The insurance company kept sending me forms to release her records and they kept saying each month they were investigating the claim. Each month for 7 months I would receive a letter that they were still investigating and will eventually make a decision. By December 2025, I received the letter that they denied the claim. By then the funeral home manager contacted me that he was just made aware that the funeral bill had not been paid. He claimed that the policy of the funeral home is that full payment is to be paid before the funeral is done. I was living with my mom at the time. She handled paying the rent and I took care of the car payments, insurance, and other things. Since I could no longer afford the rent, my landlord let me stay a couple of months as long as the house was empty by the end of August. I had to set up an estate sale and split the amount from the sale. I only received around $1200, but they took all that was not sold and emptied the house. I tried to get financial help from the state and other charities, but was told that there were no funds left. I wound up at a friend's house in Florida so I would not be living in my car. I have tried looking for work, but at my age many places don't want to hire seniors. In May of 2026, I received a letter in the mail from the lawyer of the funeral home that I am being sued for the amount of the funeral plus the court and their attorney fees. I am only receiving social security and have no pension or other payments. I never thought I would be in this situation. The funeral home should never have had her funeral without the full payment. I was expecting the insurance company to pay for the funeral. I've heard of being down on your luck, but this is ridiculous. I would normally not do this but am in dire need now. Please if you can help and pray for me to be able to get through this. I don't know where else to turn.

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