money for a meta quest headset a 3s or 3 mabey

I had a quest 3 that a really loved i did a lot of saving and working to get it i got lucky with the job i had a get that job but I got screwed over the person I was working with its a whole thing but anyways it has been one of the main things me and my boyfriend have used to spend time together it also has help me with mental helth asides my therapist witch I do have right now its been hard for me to find a job and many wise im not doing good enough to buy one myself so I was hoping mabey someone might be able to help me or a lot of people of your willing of course I know this probably sounds dump but ya the rest of the money will of course go to helping me and my grandparents my main goal is for a quest me and my partner are long distance and if I don't have money for a quest to then definitely not enough for a move or anything but ya if someone out ther could help I and my partner would be really happy but we'll see thank you so much for reading this and seeing what I had to say I hope every single one of you have a spectacular day