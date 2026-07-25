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Mom's Truck Saved My Life, Help Save Hers!

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNathan Stevens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nathan Stevens

Mom's Truck Saved My Life, Help Save Hers!

🌟💔 My dear friends, today I'm sharing a story close to my heart—a heartfelt plea from me to you. It all started with our beloved truck, the one mom used for church activities and as her trusty steed during everyday needs. 😇✝️ You see, when life hit us hard last year, it was that very truck that carried more than just goods or people; it carried hope—the hope of a better future. I had to find work desperately, relying heavily on my mom's old but trusty vehicle to clock miles and make interviews happen. 🚗💼 But fate can be fickle, as one ordinary day turned into an extraordinary ordeal that no one saw coming... A diabetic hypoglycemic attack left me fighting for breath in the driver’s seat of mom's truck after crashing into a stone mailbox. 😰🚑 Miraculously, I walked away with just bruises and cuts—but my heart was heavy as we faced up to what could have been an unimaginable tragedy. Mom was there at the scene, hugging me tight, whispering "It's okay" through her tears of gratitude for that single silver lining: 'God has His hand on you.' 🌈❤️ She believes in divine provision and resilience—those words 'All things work together for good to those who love God' echo in my heart. But as I look around, the reality is daunting; mom needs her truck back more than ever! ⚒️🙏 This vehicle isn’t just four wheels anymore but a lifeline—a means to continue caring for our family, getting groceries, and being present during those in-between moments that build us up. It's not about luxury or convenience; it’s about necessity—about making sure we stay connected to life itself as we strive towards brighter days ahead! 😌🚗 That’s why today, I turn to you with a humble heart and an earnest plea: Can you help us get mom back on the road? Your support would mean more than you can imagine. Every dollar counts in our goal of $7000—enough for a reliable used vehicle that suits her needs just right! 🙏💲 We believe in miracles, but we also believe in community strength and kindness. So if your heart resonates with what mom has shared or feels moved to make a difference today, please join us. Together, let’s show the world how love moves mountains—literally helps move a family forward amidst all odds! 💪❤️ Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking time out of your day to listen and potentially be part of changing lives with just one click or share. We are grateful beyond words, and may God bless you abundantly as you have blessed us today! 😭🙏✨ With deepest gratitude, Nathan 💖📲

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