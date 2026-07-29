Mom's Struggle, Kids' Hope: Emergency Help Needed!

🌟💔 "Mom's Ride: A Journey Through Trials and Triumph" 🚗👩‍👧‍👦✨ I remember the day clearly, sitting in my van with tears streaming down my face. It was breaking my soul that another hurdle had been thrown at us when the van I just bought with all of my savings started breaking every time I turned around. You see, I'm not just any mom—I'm a single mother of three kids, two still at home and both with special medical needs. Our routine includes long drives to life-saving appointments 4-6 hours away from home every month. Each mile we drive is fraught with worry and uncertainty: Will the van make it? Is this old vehicle going to break down again when we’re in a place where help isn't just around the corner? My savings has already taken quite a hit, but what I thought was my savior turned out to be yet another blow. The last thing I need right now is for my kids to miss their appointments because of car trouble – it would set us back weeks or even months in their treatment plans. I’ve poured every ounce of energy and the little savings we had into fixing this nightmare of a vehicle, but how do you fix something that keeps falling apart? My son has Chiari malformation—a condition so severe he might need surgery around his brain stem soon. And my daughter, with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, struggles daily with developmental delays, body defects, and autism. I can’t afford to let them down now, not when they depend on me more than ever before. This is why I reached out today: because there's something deeply personal about needing help from strangers—strangers who might just become friends. The goal seems daunting at this moment—$7000 to get us back and forth reliably so my kids can keep their appointments. But for all those times you wished you could do more, here’s your chance to make a real difference in our lives. 🌐 Campaign details: Country: US Currency: USD Goal Amount: $7000 Category: Medical needs I believe in miracles—even small ones. If you can help us reach this goal, we’ll be that much closer to keeping our promises of care and support for these two beautiful souls who need it so desperately. Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you choose to join us on this journey through hope against all odds. 🤝 With love and gratitude, Cassandra Mullins