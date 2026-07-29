Mommas Headstone

Last year I lost my mom to cancer. By the grace of God I was saved and baptized this year during my time of grieving I reached for the Lord and he helps me.. I do my best to save money but as a mom it is hard. I also try to bless others, especially during the holidays and severe weather seasons. I pray I can receive some help purchasing my mom’s headstone. Right now she has absolutely nothing above her plot, and she’s hard to find when trying to drop off flowers to her. I don’t live in the same state that she’s buried in, so that alone tears my heart up. She was the best mom ever. I didn’t have best friends, I had my mom. Anything will help. Thank you!