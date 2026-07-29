Mom that wants a fresh start

I'm a mom of 2 autistic non-verbal sons that recently got out of a emotionally & mentally abusive relationship that is headed down a dark path alone in a world she never had to navigate on her own until she left the relationship and let's be honest starting over is hard when you don't have basic necessary tools to move on from a situation like that the money would help me relocate to an area thats good for my kids and help me get a fresh start on living a life my sons can be proud of and not watching there mom struggle to put they're needs first despite there father