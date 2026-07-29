Mom passing

A sudden passing of my mom. My mother was the foundation of the family. She has been through a lot. Many heart surgeries over the course of her life. The past surgery several months ago led to her getting very sick. She recovered from it. After 6 months in the Johns Hopkins ICU she was able to go home. She got a type of pneumonia. The phenmonia never fully cured from her surgery. Doctors tried everything; nothing worked. The Pneumonia turned into Sepsis. Sunday May 17th she passed. Anything one can help my family from this tragedy will mean the world...



