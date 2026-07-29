Mom of two trying to build a better home

Hi everyone… this is really hard for me to share, but I’m trying to take an important step for my family.





I’m a mom of two—my toddler and my baby—and more than anything, I just want to give them a stable, peaceful place to grow up. Right now we’re relying on one income, and even though we’re doing our best, it’s been really difficult to save enough to move into a place of our own.





I think about it every day… wanting them to have their own space, a calm environment, and a home where we can feel secure and settled. I’m working on improving our situation, but I can’t do it completely alone right now.





If anyone is able to help, even a little, it would truly mean so much to me and my kids. And if you’re not able to donate, even sharing this would help more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support 🤍