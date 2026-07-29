Mom of 6 trying to get us help

Hello, I'm Nicole. I'm 35 and a mom of six. I have a 15 year old daughter 10 year old son 7 year old daughter two year old daughter and two 5-month-old twins who are my everything. They are the reason I keep going and keep trying and pushing every day to make sure that we can survive. On May 11th we had our food stamps loaded onto our card at 12:00 in the morning and at 2:30 in the morning they were stolen. For food this month we've had to reach out to local pantries churches and anyone that can help with food. At the moment I have no income and we are struggling severely. My husband was hurt at work in February and has not been able to work since. He received workers comp for 90 days and then they denied future payments and all payments have stopped. We've used up all of our financial assets and savings and are currently trying to sell everything in our house so we can pay our bills or rent and buy food for our kids and necessities. Currently I have shut off notices for utilities and our rent is going to be behind. We have a month to month lease with our landlord and have not been able to make a full rent payment for this month with June being right around the corner we will be a month and a half behind. I reached out to so many organizations with little help and now I am doing this in the hopes that someone will be able to help my family. My kids mean everything and I don't want them to see their mother giving up. It's very hard for me to ask for any kind of help but I am now in the situation that I cannot go without help. I have applied for jobs and have nothing yet. I'm doing everything I can possible to get us to where we need to be financially. My kids are happy but they see the burden that it's putting on me. Even though I'm only 35 years old I'm also not in the best health. I am struggling to gain and maintain my weight, I have health conditions and issues with my thyroid. I have an endocrinologist and hoping that the ultrasound for my thyroid comes back okay. If anyone can help it would mean a tremendous amount to us. I don't have anyone that can help us at all I do not have any friends or family. I'm struggling to figure out where not just our next meal is coming from but figuring out how I'm going to be able to do the daily things we need everyday between diapering my kids making sure they have formula and a roof over our heads. Anything would help in anything is appreciated.