Mom of 5 needs housing help

I’m helping to raise money for me, my fiancée and 5 children. I moved to Texas from Connecticut with a promise of a job in the oil field and was lied to and manipulated out of money for housing which was supposed to cover a 4 bedroom house for me and my family for the year while I work and we could save most of my checks to eventually purchase a home of our own but because I trusted I was scammed and left with almost nothing and now we are on the verge of being homeless with our children. I don’t ask anyone for anything until now and I’m begging for help from everyone and anyone who is willing to help and listen.