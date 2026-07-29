Mom of 3 needs your support and generosity

Hi everyone,





This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share. I am a mother of three children, and right now we are facing eviction. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for help, but I am doing everything I can to keep a roof over my children’s heads.





Over the past several years, I struggled with a gambling addiction. What started as something I thought I could control slowly took over my life and led to devastating financial losses. I made choices that I deeply regret, and those choices have affected not only me but also my children.





Today, I am working hard to rebuild my life. I am committed to my recovery and taking responsibility for my past mistakes. Recovery is not easy, but I am determined to create a stable and healthy future for my family.





Unfortunately, the financial damage has left us in a crisis. We are behind on housing expenses and facing eviction. My greatest fear is losing the place my children call home. As a mother, all I want is to provide them with safety, stability, and the chance to move forward.





I am humbly asking for help during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward keeping a roof over our heads and helping us get through this emergency. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read this. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support as we work to overcome this challenge and build a better future.





with love,

Christina



