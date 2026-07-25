Mom of 3 & HOMELESS

Mom of 3 and Homeless Im 28yrs old & currently homeschooling 2 of my children and caring for my toddler who is turning 1yrs in August. Looking for a Job while not having any babysitter is very hard As a mom I keep going for my kids and only want better for us I Can’t give up Im all they have…any kind of donation to help with school supplies food and baby essentials will be a blessing it’s scary to ask for help from people you may know always getting denied it’s hard finding babysitters to go find work… If you are willing to help me and my children Im very thankful anything will help