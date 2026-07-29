Mom of 2 Disabled Children Facing Eviction

My name is LaTisha, and I am a single mother of twins both of whom have disabilities that require consistent care, stability and a safe environment to grow. Every single day, I wake up and fight for them. But right now we are facing eviction. Despite working hard and doing everything right, I’ve hit a wall that I cannot climb alone. Losing our home would be devastating and not just for me but for my children. My children depend on routine and stability in ways most people don’t fully understand. Displacement for a child with disabilities isn’t just stressful it can also be genuinely harmful to their development and wellbeing. I am doing everything in my power to prevent that. I believe God places people in each other’s paths for a reason. If you’ve found this page maybe you’re part of our breakthrough. I am not giving up however, I am simply asking my village/neighbors to show up while I keep pushing forward. Every dollar is a lifeline. Every share is a prayer answered. I trust that the right people will see this and feel moved to help.

Thank you for seeing us,

God bless you,

-LaTisha 🙏🏾💜



