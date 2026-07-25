Mom needs wheelchair van repairs for radiation

My Mom has had cancer surgery recently and now must get 25 radiation treatments, out of town.

Her van is old but carries her heavy electric wheelchair. It needs tires, rims, and other work, plus gas for 25 trips to the Cancer hospital Juravinski.

We need help to pay for this. We are all on disability or old age pension. This is costly. It begins July 7. It's all quite scary and difficult.

Thank you for any help and God bless.