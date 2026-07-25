Mom in need

Hi my name is Jolanda! I’m a mom of 2 and just making it after having a medical issue. I had emergency surgery back in Feb and lost my job in March. My savings and help from family got me into a place, but with all that i just lost my car. Coming off medical restriction I am able to work and I was blessed to have a job which I’m due to start next week but i lost my car. This will help get my car back. I appreciate you for taking your time to even read!