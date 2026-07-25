Mom in need of help

Hi I'm a mom of 6 . In need of transportation. I have been walking to work, doctors appointment, taking daughter to school and I have never complained but I know there tired. She's only 5. I'm trying to save but it's just not meeting up. I have hypertension really bad and walking to work and everywhere else scares me sometimes because I know it's dangerous. I pray someone can help. Anything will be greatly appreciated. Be bless .