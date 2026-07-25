Mom In Need

Hello,





My name is Brittany and I just recently moved to the Austin, Texas area. I am a single mother to a beautiful daughter, who is neurodivergent. I, myself am dealing with autoimmune disorders, and finances have been tight, with having to pay high medical costs, while being the sole provider for my home. I am working to get back on my feet, and while doing so, every little bit helps! Thank you for your much needed support!