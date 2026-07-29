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Mom Fights Cancer Relocates to Save Daughter

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$280 USD

Fundraiser created byDeborah Thompson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deborah Thompson

Mom Fights Cancer Relocates to Save Daughter

🌟**A Mother's Fight for Hope**🌟

"I can still remember the day I first felt her tiny hand gripping mine, so small and fragile yet filled with such determination. It was a moment frozen in time—a tender memory that now stands as a stark contrast to our current reality."

My daughter, Kimberly, has been my rock through life's storms. But lately, those storms have grown fierce, bringing waves of uncertainty and fear. Diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer three years ago at just 46., she’s faced more than most could bear in a lifetime. Yet, every morning when I wake up to her phone calls—that same sweet voice that used to greet me after school pickups—I see the warrior beneath the battle scars.

This spring, we were given an unexpected but incredible opportunity: to move closer to Kimberly's ’treatment center at Moffett Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. It’s not just a geographical shift; it's an upgrade in her care plan. These doctors are pioneers, innovators who might hold the key to unlocking something that will change the course of this fight for my daughter and our family.

But moving isn’t as simple as packing boxes or finding new schools for our grandchildren. It means leaving behind a home filled with history—our sanctuary from life's storms, now tinged with too many doctor visits etched in hospital corridors. We need to raise $5,500 just to cover the cost of this move; every bit counts when you’re navigating low income senior housing and everyday costs on a shoestring budget.

And so, I turn to all of you—friends, family, kind souls across the digital divide who might read these lines today. You know what it's like to hold onto hope against seemingly insurmountable odds; maybe you remember moments that kept your own spirits alive during dark times. If ever there was a time for miracles and shared strength, this is it.

I’m not asking for much—just the helping hand of people who understand how devastating cancer can be but also believe in what we might overcome together. Your donation could mean securing one more specialist appointment or buying groceries during transition instead of worrying about where next month's rent will come from while Kimberly undergoes treatment miles away from home.

Please, let’s do this—together. Because every dollar raised helps us inch closer to that brighter future we all crave for our loved ones like Kimberly who fight the good fight each day without fail. Thank you for being part of this journey and believing in miracles too. 💪❤️ #FightingForKim

P.S. If you share this post, know it could inspire others to join us or support another family facing similar battles. Together, we can make a difference—one act of kindness at a time.

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