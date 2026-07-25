Mom & Daughter Need Infusions

Asking for help isn’t something that comes naturally to me, but sometimes life has a way of reminding us that we aren’t meant to carry everything alone.





Both my daughter and wife have recently been diagnosed with a genetic blood disorder and require iron infusions.





Having one person in the family need unexpected medical treatment would have been manageable, but having both of them need treatment at essentially the same time has created a financial burden we weren’t prepared for.





We’re a military family of three. I have proudly served our country for 14 years in special operations and am currently the sole financial provider for our household while my wife raises our daughter and tends to the home. My service has meant periods of separation, deployments, and learning as a family to adapt to whatever season we’re in. Right now, though, we’re facing something we could use a little help carrying.





More than anything, I want my girls to have the energy to participate fully in life and be a blessing to others, and it’s difficult knowing there is a treatment that could help them while simultaneously wondering how we’ll afford it.





We’ve always done our best to take care of our own family and find a way through difficult seasons. Creating a fundraiser and asking strangers for help is very outside my comfort zone. But I’m also trying to have a little humility and faith that sometimes help arrives through people we haven’t even met.





Anything raised will go directly toward iron infusions and related medical expenses. Even a small contribution gets us closer, and it would mean more to our family than you probably realize.





And if you’re unable to contribute financially, we would sincerely appreciate your prayers for our family and for my wife and daughter to get the treatment they need to regain their health and strength.





To anyone who chooses to help a military family they’ve never met: thank you. We’re incredibly grateful for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.



