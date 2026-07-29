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Mom Chasing Her Dreams

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOnesiana Jackson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Onesiana Jackson

Mom Chasing Her Dreams

My name is Onesiana Jackson, and at 47 years old, I made the courageous decision to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. Throughout my life, I have always encouraged my children to believe that there is no age limit on education and that it is never too late to follow your dreams. Now, I am leading by example and proving that determination and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.

I understand that this journey will not be easy, but I am fully committed to achieving my goal. Nursing is more than a career choice for me—it is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others while building a brighter future for myself and my family.

Unfortunately, the financial cost of completing my education is greater than what I can currently afford on my own. I am seeking financial assistance to help me continue my education and reach my goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. Any support provided will bring me one step closer to fulfilling my dream and serving my community through compassionate healthcare.

Thank you for taking the time to learn about my journey and for considering supporting my educational goals.

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