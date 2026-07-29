Mom Asking Help for Her Daughter and Grandbabies

Let me tell you about Elizabeth…





She is a devoted mother to her two young daughters, Aria (8) and Isabella (4), who are at the center of everything she does. Aria loves soccer and being part of her team, even when she’s cheering from the sidelines, while Isabella spends her days playing dress-up, experimenting with makeup, and caring for her baby dolls like a little mama. Their home is full of imagination, personality, and love.





Since 2023, Elizabeth has been navigating an ongoing custody and child support case. For a period of time, she had to face this process without legal representation, doing everything she could to manage a system that is overwhelming even with support. Through it all, she has continued showing up for her girls and working hard to keep their lives as stable and full of love as possible.





But this is not something she can carry alone. The legal system is complex, and having proper representation is critical to protecting her children’s stability and well-being. The cost of attorney fees and court expenses has become a heavy burden, making it difficult for her to move forward in the way her family needs.





We are asking for help to raise funds so Elizabeth can secure and maintain legal representation during this ongoing process. Every donation will go directly toward attorney fees and related legal costs.





If you are able to contribute, share, or support in any way, it would mean so much to Elizabeth and her girls. Your support helps give Aria and Isabella the stability, security, and peace they deserve as they continue to grow, play, and simply be kids.





With gratitude, a mom asking for help for her daughter.