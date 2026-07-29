Mom and 2 littles need aid getting into a new live

Hi everyone,

​If you know me, you know that my girls are my entire world, and I work hard every day to provide a good, stable life for them. Right now, we are standing right on the edge of a wonderful new beginning—we just need a little bit of help crossing the finish line.

​I have found a great new place for us to move into, and once we are settled, my income is steady enough to easily handle the monthly rent on my own. The hurdle I am facing right now is the massive upfront cost of moving. I simply don’t have the lump sum needed to cover first month’s rent, last month’s rent, and the security deposit all at once.

​On top of the moving fees, we are truly starting from scratch. Right now, we don’t have furniture—no sofa to sit on, and I don't even have a bed of my own. We are also moving into a space that requires us to supply our own washer and dryer, which is a major daily necessity when raising a family.

​My goal is to raise $5,000 to cover:

​The move-in costs: First, last, and security deposit to secure the keys. ​The essentials: A bed, a couch, and a reliable washer and dryer so my girls have a comfortable, functional home.

​It isn't always easy to ask for help, but I am doing this to give my daughters the safe, comfortable foundation they deserve. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward putting a roof over our heads and filling our new home with the basic necessities we need to thrive.

​If you are able to donate, please know that no amount is too small, and every bit gets us closer to our goal. If you aren't able to give financially, sharing this link with your network would mean the absolute world to us.

​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.

​With love and gratitude,