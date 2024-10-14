Bringing Mom Home to the States

When Jason’s mom Patricia and brother Justin moved to Panama in 2008, they went to live and work there permanently. However, now in 2024, she is in extremely poor health and needs to return to the States as soon as possible. Following surgery for a broken hip, diabetes complications, and a heart attack, Mom is slowly improving in a nursing home in Panama, recently regaining the ability to walk short distances. Justin, who has his own serious health concerns, is not able to give Mom the care she needs.

Adding urgency to her situation, while Mom was initially in the hospital for hip surgery, her home was broken into, and most of her savings and valuables were stolen or ruined. Additionally, her landlord has decided to do something else with the property she rents. Without a renewed lease, very soon she will not have a place to live in Panama.

It is no longer feasible for them to stay, and we have a short window for action.

Our financial goal is to pay for:

Patricia’s nursing home and related care in Panama for the month of November (due Tuesday October 15)

Justin’s expenses as he handles packing out mom’s house and related work

square away various small debts in town

Patricia’s flight to the States

initial setup cost while we help her apply for eligible aid





For years, Mom purposefully made her home in Panama a safe and happy place for the children of Ngoble Indians and itinerant Indigenous farmers when their families followed seasonal work into her area. Most of the children who showed up at her house were ages 3-10, as many as 20 at a time. In her little “school” sessions, she taught Sunday School, organized clothes drives, taught them how to read and write their names, led baking and sewing projects, played the piano for them, and found small ways to let the children know she loved them. When the seasonal work ended, their families would move on, different families would rotate in for different work, and eventually they would return again the next year. For the majority of the children, the time with “Abuela,” as they called her, was the most formal education they expected to have.

Jason and Joy have been partially supporting them monthly for almost 15 years, and friends of the family have given gifts when possible over the years, but these resources are simply not adequate for this need. Thank you for all the love, help, encouragement, and friendship y’all have shown us in this hard world.



