Molly Measells is Headed to the Mission Field

Molly's Story

What led me to the mission field.

In 2024, Noelle Yeatts from World Help preached a guest sermon at my church. She spoke about her work in Africa and helping school children. I was mesmerized. I felt the Holy Spirit pointing me in the direction of missionary work, but I had no idea what that looked like.





Clearly and not surprisingly, the Lord did.





He first developed my spiritual life. Learning more about Him, developing my relationship with Him, serving and attending church became things I looked forward to, not just things I did to make my parents happy. People around me could see that something was different, even though I didn't understand it at the time.





The next summer, I was drawn to a program in wildlife conservation that would give me the opportunity to travel to Greece. I loved the idea of traveling so far from home, something my family worried would be a disaster! It was an amazing experience, without which I wouldn't have the confidence to travel even further from home now. It was an important step in my journey, but it lacked the spiritual opportunities I was being called to. I loved the trip but felt something was missing.





Fast forward to the fall of my senior year, when I was determined to pursue my dreams of criminal justice and a career at the FBI. My mom suggested a gap year, but I was so focused on my plans that I ignored God's.





I know my church, the people I serve with, and my parents are always praying that God will reveal my next steps. On Halloween, my mom had been praying for me, and less than 30 minutes later, the Holy Spirit did just that.





I instantly felt the relief, peace and joy that comes from jumping on board with God's plans, instead of trying to drag Him along on mine. I leaned on my dad to help me figure out the different missionary options, and we settled on Youth With A Mission, YWAM, a well-established, international missionary training program that many of our friends have had great experiences with.





I prayed. I applied. I prayed some more. I was accepted. I truly believe I'm following God's plan for me, and His plans are awesome.





I leave September 23rd for Discipleship Training School at YWAM's International Headquarters in Kona, Hawaii. I'll be there for three months of intensive training, and then we'll see where God directs after that. My prayer is that I will be placed at a YWAM base in inner-city Greece, back in the country where this journey first started to come into focus, but I'm holding that dream with an open hand.





To make this happen, I need to raise $10,000 to cover tuition, room and board, and outreach expenses. I would love for you to join me in my journey. There are two ways you can support me.





First, I would love for you to pray for me, starting now and through my graduation in December. Pray that this experience will be an opportunity for me to grow in my walk with Jesus and learn to serve others as He did.





Second, if you are willing, I would be honored if you would consider supporting me financially. Any amount matters and no gift is too small.





If God leads you to join me on the journey, whether through prayer or financially, please let me know. I would love to send you personal updates from the field about what God is doing in me and through me every step of the way.





Thank you for loving me and for even reading this. It means more than I can say.





With so much love and gratitude,

Molly







