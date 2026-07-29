Molina Family needs your help please

Hello, My name is Christie and im a window with a son with specail needs . We Have ran into difficult times after paying mortagae and bills , unfortunately a broken stove left a little short to get groceries this month. Would you please help us any amount is very helpful. Im trying to raise 400$ ..we'll be extremely grateful....

Thank you. And may god bless you all for your kindness.

Venmo @christie-molina13















