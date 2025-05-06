Help defend me against Dave Portnoy attacks

Campaign Image

Over the weekend, I was present at an establishment where an incident occurred that Dave Portnoy sensationalized to his 9.2 million followers on X & Instagram, amplifying it into a global news story. I was not responsible for the sign & I don't know who was. However, it was clearly provocative because it reminds people of the acts of injustice israel is perpetrating around the world, so I reported on it.

Dave Portnoy and his friends can choose to be triggered by the sentiments of that sign, and he has the right to kick me out of his bar forever. But they have no right to destroy my life over free speech and what is ultimately just an edgy joke. Frankly, they're more concerned about destroying my life than they are with stopping a genocide that is blowing up children. That sign didn't kill any jews--nor did my reporting of it--but their support of Israel kills 1000s of people EVERY SINGLE DAY.

Dave Portnoy, and the greater Jewish community are making themselves out to be some kind of victims because of hurt feelings from 3 words on a bar sign, but I am the real victim. While Dave Portnoy lies about me and viciously attacks me, trying to force me to take a trip abroad to visit death camps as a condition of not destroying my life and the lives of my family members, here’s how my real life has been affected–not just my “feelings”:

-Suspended from university
-Threats of getting me expelled permanently
-Fired from my job
-Doxxed
-Death threats
-Continuous spam calls mentioning killing me
-Pictures sent to me of children dying
-News articles harassing my parents
-Roommates had to evacuate because of potential unwanted visitors

Remember, I’m a 21-year old college kid. I’m not a public figure. Dave is twice my age and a well-connected multi-millionaire with countless connections to supporters with institutional power. This asymmetric power dynamic is the reason why I previously made statements to Dave that do not accurately reflect what actually happened the other night and the responsibility I bear. I made those statements under extreme duress and threats to destroy me and my parents.

I love my parents. They worked hard to earn American citizenship the right way and become productive citizens. We love America. I love free speech. I love my fellow Americans who are pro-Constitution and are involved in safeguarding their rights.

Dave has built a reputation, career and business empire based on being anti-cancel culture. But, in a shameless act of hypocrisy, he’s lynching me–an innocent young man–over a joke I didn’t even make. In an attempt to expose me, he exposed himself as a total fraud. Dave Portnoy owes me an apology and restitution for the damage he's caused me.

I'm asking for your support to help me defend myself against these attacks, pay for relocation expenses, pay for my legal representation, and show the Founders Of Cancel Culture™ their reign of tyranny is over.

This is the only official Mo Khan Campaign.

