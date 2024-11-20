Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,738
Supporting Moishe Felberbaum's New Journey
Moishe Felberbaum's journey is one of profound transformation. Born into a strict Breslov Chasidic family, his quest for truth and authenticity has led him to embrace a new faith. Moishe's story is not just about change but also about courage, conviction, and the quest for a genuine connection with God.
Moishe’s Background
In a Haredi community, Moishe's life was steeped in religious study and tradition. However, as he matured, Moishe couldn't ignore the growing discontent he felt. Disillusioned by what he saw as hypocrisy and legalism within his community, Moishe's innate curiosity propelled him to explore beyond the confines of his upbringing.
Journey to Faith
Moishe's exploration led him to Christianity, where the teachings of the New Testament resonated deeply, providing clarity to his existential questions and fostering a meaningful bond with God through Jesus. His journey was not without challenges—facing financial hardship, social isolation, and accusations of betrayal from the community he left behind, Moishe remained steadfast in his new-found faith.
Current Needs
While Moishe's spiritual journey has been rewarding, it has also come with significant personal challenges. The financial support we seek will aid Moishe in accessing educational resources, community support, and other essentials to continue nurturing his faith journey. Your contribution will support Moishe and affirm the power of seeking truth and conviction against all odds.
Call to Action
Join us in supporting Moishe Felberbaum's journey. Your generosity can make a tangible difference, providing the means for Moishe to embrace his new chapter with dignity and security. Together, let's empower Moishe as he continues to explore his faith and strengthen his connection with God.
Moishe’s story is a testament to the transformative power of faith, the courage to challenge deeply ingrained beliefs, and the pursuit of a meaningful relationship with the divine. Let us stand with Moishe as he navigates this path with resilience and hope.
We love you, and are praying for you Moishe!
Hey man, I remember you from our Community Group in NYC a couple years ago. I was sorry to hear from Shmuly things aren't going so well right now. Hang in there, things will turn around eventually.
Let your eyes continue to be enlightened in Yeshua to reach the calling and inheritance of the saints, as the Holy Spirit downloads more understanding and knowledge in this season not just for you but your family as well as the family of the Messiah. Amen
love you achi may you prosper
May the hand of the Lord guide you and direct you always.
BH Moishe
Love you brother! Praying for God’s blessings and guidance for your life
HaShem will continue blessing your efforts. Bring Yeshua to all thirsty souls in need of Salvation. Praying for you brother. 2 Thessalonians 3:3, Lamentations 3:22-23
