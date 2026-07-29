Project Mogilishte

Northwestern Bulgaria is a place that desperately needs hope.

We believe God is calling us to build a spiritual and missionary center right there — a place from which trained leaders, ministers, and missionaries will be sent out.

This center will be a home for trainings, seminars, and conferences, where people will be built up in faith, character, and calling in order to bring the Gospel to the entire region.

This is not just a building. This is a mission.

A mission to light a fire where there has long been darkness.

With your support, we take part in something of eternal value.

Join us and become part of the chang