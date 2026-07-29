Jet Fuel in Navy Ship Water Took My Teeth

Hello, my name is Joshua, and I'm a proud Navy veteran who served our country on several deployments aboard a Navy ship. Like so many sailors, I drank the water provided on board—water that, unknown to us at the time, became contaminated with jet fuel (JP-5 or similar). Reports from fellow veterans and investigations have confirmed that jet fuel leaks and contamination in potable water systems have happened on multiple Navy vessels, sometimes for extended periods.

After returning from deployment, I started noticing serious problems with my teeth. What began as sensitivity and discoloration quickly turned into widespread decay, pain, and tooth loss. I've lost several teeth, and the remaining ones are damaged to the point where I avoid smiling, speaking in public, or even eating certain foods. It's affected my confidence, my job interviews, my social life—everything. I just want to smile again without hiding my mouth or feeling embarrassed.

I turned to the VA for help, as this seems clearly tied to my service exposure. Jet fuel in drinking water has been documented in Navy cases (like traces found on carriers such as the USS Nimitz), and toxic exposures during service are recognized issues. Unfortunately, because I'm not rated at 100% disabled, the VA has denied coverage for comprehensive dental care, including the implants I need. VA dental benefits are limited—only certain classes qualify for full care (like 100% ratings or specific service-connected dental trauma), leaving many veterans like me without the support we earned through our service.

Dental implants are my best path forward. They would restore my ability to eat normally, speak clearly, and smile confidently—giving me back a normal life after sacrificing for my country. The total cost for the procedure (including consultations, surgery, and follow-up) is estimated at around. $55,000 (depending on the specialist and number of implants needed—I'll provide exact quotes as I move forward).

I'm asking for your help because I can't afford this on my own, and the VA won't step up. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me closer to reclaiming my smile and my dignity. Your support would mean the world—not just financially, but knowing that people still care about veterans and the hidden costs of service.

If you've ever felt the sting of injustice after serving, or if you simply believe no veteran should suffer in silence, please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story. God bless you, and thank you to all who have served.

Goal: 55,000 to cover full dental implant treatment.

With gratitude,

Joshua

U.S. Navy Veteran

Midland, Texas