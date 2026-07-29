GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Jet Fuel in Navy Ship Water Took My Teeth

Goal$56,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Morris

Jet Fuel in Navy Ship Water Took My Teeth

Hello, my name is Joshua, and I'm a proud Navy veteran who served our country on several deployments aboard a Navy ship. Like so many sailors, I drank the water provided on board—water that, unknown to us at the time, became contaminated with jet fuel (JP-5 or similar). Reports from fellow veterans and investigations have confirmed that jet fuel leaks and contamination in potable water systems have happened on multiple Navy vessels, sometimes for extended periods.

After returning from deployment, I started noticing serious problems with my teeth. What began as sensitivity and discoloration quickly turned into widespread decay, pain, and tooth loss. I've lost several teeth, and the remaining ones are damaged to the point where I avoid smiling, speaking in public, or even eating certain foods. It's affected my confidence, my job interviews, my social life—everything. I just want to smile again without hiding my mouth or feeling embarrassed.

I turned to the VA for help, as this seems clearly tied to my service exposure. Jet fuel in drinking water has been documented in Navy cases (like traces found on carriers such as the USS Nimitz), and toxic exposures during service are recognized issues. Unfortunately, because I'm not rated at 100% disabled, the VA has denied coverage for comprehensive dental care, including the implants I need. VA dental benefits are limited—only certain classes qualify for full care (like 100% ratings or specific service-connected dental trauma), leaving many veterans like me without the support we earned through our service.

Dental implants are my best path forward. They would restore my ability to eat normally, speak clearly, and smile confidently—giving me back a normal life after sacrificing for my country. The total cost for the procedure (including consultations, surgery, and follow-up) is estimated at around. $55,000 (depending on the specialist and number of implants needed—I'll provide exact quotes as I move forward).

I'm asking for your help because I can't afford this on my own, and the VA won't step up. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me closer to reclaiming my smile and my dignity. Your support would mean the world—not just financially, but knowing that people still care about veterans and the hidden costs of service.

If you've ever felt the sting of injustice after serving, or if you simply believe no veteran should suffer in silence, please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story. God bless you, and thank you to all who have served.

Goal: 55,000 to cover full dental implant treatment.

With gratitude,

Joshua

U.S. Navy Veteran

Midland, Texas

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve