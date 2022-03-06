Modeling School

Hey y'all, I’m raising funds to help support my journey in modeling. This opportunity means so much to me because it allows me to grow in confidence, skill, discipline, and professionalism while pursuing something I truly love.





My goal is to raise $3,000 to help cover the costs that comes with modeling, including modeling classes, professional photography, portfolio building, wardrobe, beauty and styling tools, travel needs, entry fees, and other important expenses along the way.





Every donation, no matter the amount, helps me take another step toward this goal. Your support will not only help with the financial side, but it will also encourage me as I continue working hard, learning, and stepping into new opportunities.

Thank you so much for believing in me, supporting my journey, and helping me pursue this dream. Your love, prayers, and generosity mean more than you know!





God bless! 🫶🏾✝️