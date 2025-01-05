Supporting our brother Nick Modderman

Nick Modderman has a heart of gold. He would do anything for the ones he loves and would give a stranger the shirt off his back, without hesitation. Nick is the Assistant Director of Safety & Security at Family Worship Center Church in Hayden, ID. He loves serving his brothers and sisters in Christ, selflessly, almost every single week.



Nick recently had an unexpected medical emergency when the Patella bursa sac ruptured in his left knee and caused a serious infection. He had to have emergency surgery. Our beloved brother is currently still in the hospital with no health insurance. As his medical bills are stacking up, he is going to be unable to work for probably a month.

We are trying to raise enough money to help him pay his bills while he is recovering and hopefully help with some of his medical expenses as well.

Even if you aren't able to make a donation, I know that he will appreciate your prayers! Please also share this campaign, to help this reach more people.

Thank you so much for your support and prayers!

-God bless you!

UPDATE: 1/6/25

God is good! Nick finally got to go home today! Please keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery.

