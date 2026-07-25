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Help Our Family Provide Safe Transportation for Ou

Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byRoman Tlášek

Fundraiser funds will be received by Roman Tlášek

Help Our Family Provide Safe Transportation for Ou

We are a family from the Czech Republic, and we are reaching out to ask for your support.

My name is Roman, and together with my wife, we are raising four wonderful children. Our family life is filled with love, challenges, small victories, and countless moments that remind us how important it is to stand together.

Our children are the most precious part of our lives.

Our oldest son, Dan (28), has severe intellectual disabilities and autism. Our younger son, Roman (16), also has severe intellectual disabilities and autism, and he additionally lives with epilepsy.

Our daughter Nikol (23) has moderate intellectual disabilities, and our youngest daughter Sofia (14) is still growing up and is an important part of our family journey.

Caring for our children requires a great deal of time, patience, dedication, and constant organization. We regularly travel to hospitals, specialists, therapy sessions, rehabilitation appointments, and medical check-ups. These journeys are not occasional; they are a necessary part of our everyday life.

Unfortunately, our current vehicle is becoming old and unreliable. For many families, a car problem may be only an inconvenience, but for us it can create serious difficulties. Reliable transportation is essential because it allows us to safely take our children to the care and support they need.

We are not looking for luxury or comfort. We simply need a safe and dependable vehicle that will help us continue caring for our children and getting them to important appointments.

That is why we created this fundraiser: to help our family purchase a reliable vehicle that will allow us to continue providing the care and support our children need.

Every donation, every share, and every kind message means more to us than words can express. Even sharing our story can help us reach someone who may be able to make a difference for our family.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family in any way you can.

With gratitude,

Roman and our family

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