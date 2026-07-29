Mobility for Mighty Melody

This is Melody, help her along her mobility journey!





At just 3 months old, Melody had her first seizure. Since then, she has endured 3 surgeries, countless ER visits, and more appointments than we can count. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and a rare brain malformation called polymicrogyria, which affects how her brain communicates with her body and limits her mobility.





In May, Melody turns 2, and we believe this next year could be a pivotal window for growth.





Right now, we have an opportunity to pursue specialized therapy intensives designed to help Melody build strength, improve motor function, and gain greater freedom in her body. These therapies could help her work toward milestones many take for granted — sitting, crawling, standing, and, we pray, one day walking.





Our first intensive is a private DMI (Dynamic Movement Intervention) program in Oklahoma, costing $875.





Our second is a “Dreaming Big” intensive in Austin, Texas, offering specialized therapies including laser therapy and physical therapy. With travel and lodging for our family of six, the total cost is approximately $12,000.





Every dollar given will go directly toward Melody’s therapy expenses, travel, and lodging for these intensives.





We are stepping out in faith because we believe Melody’s story is still being written.





If you feel led to give, your support is not just funding therapy — you are investing in mobility, independence, and possibility for our little girl.





Whether you give $10, $100, or simply share this fundraiser, you become part of Melody’s journey.





Thank you for loving our girl, praying for her, and standing with our family. ❤️





Alternate ways to give below!

Cashapp: $dinarod

Venmo: @DinaRod24