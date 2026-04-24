Talofa everyone my name is Alofaalo I am doing a fundraiser to raise money so I can buy my mobile kitchen trailer for my food truck business. I am looking for monthly donation from friends and family who can donate anywhere from $5.00 to $10.00 dollars. To help me share my authentic Island BBQ with people of all walks of life.i have had a vision for over twenty years to start my own mobile food kitchen trailer business. And I believe I can make this a reality but only with your help and support through your generosity of giving and monthly support of donations. That this vision of building my mobile food truck business. Would help me grow my business and live out my dreams of being a successful business man. Please pray and consider helping me reach my fundraiser goal.