Mobile Home Fire

My daughter Julie and her four kids are facing an incredibly difficult time after a devastating fire destroyed their mobile home. In a matter of moments, they lost everything—clothing, personal belongings, and the place they called home. Despite the home being unlivable, Julie is still responsible for paying the lot rent, which adds even more stress to an already overwhelming situation. On top of that, the debris from the fire must be removed before she can be released from the lot rent payments and end the lease, creating another unexpected financial burden.





The funds raised will go directly toward helping Julie and her children start over. They need to replace all their clothing and basic necessities, cover the ongoing lot rent, and pay for the cleanup required to move forward. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference in helping them rebuild their lives and find stability again. Your kindness and support mean the world to our family during this challenging time.





God Bless and thank y’all for considering a donation or sharing this fundraiser. Your generosity will help Julie and her kids take the first steps toward recovery and hope.











