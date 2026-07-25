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Hope Springs Eternal - Support Their Journey

Goal$17,800 USD
Raised$550 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joshua Smith

Hope Springs Eternal - Support Their Journey

Over the past several months, we’ve been walking through a quiet battle that many couples face but few talk about openly.

After testing, surgeries and long conversations with doctors, we learned that my wife’s AMH level is 0.13 — a number that indicates severely diminished ovarian reserve. In simple terms, our natural window to build a family may be much smaller than we ever imagined.

Hearing that was devastating.

There’s something sacred about dreaming of children — about imagining the first cry, the tiny fingers, the bedtime prayers. And suddenly being told “time may not be on your side” shakes you in ways you don’t expect.

We’ve prayed. We’ve wrestled. We’ve had hard conversations late at night. And through it all, we keep coming back to this truth:

God is still faithful — even here.

After meeting with specialists, we are now pursuing IVF and potentially donor egg treatment. This path gives us hope, but it also comes with significant financial cost. While we are grateful that our insurance covers part of the medical treatment, the donor egg portion and several related expenses are largely out-of-pocket.

Because time may be critical for us, we feel called to move forward soon rather than waiting years to save.

That’s why we’re sharing this — not lightly, and not without humility — but believing that the Body of Christ is meant to carry burdens together.

If you feel led to support us financially, we receive that gift with deep gratitude. If you’re unable to give, we covet your prayers just as much. We believe God works through both provision and prayer.

Financial Transparency

We want to be fully transparent about what these funds will cover.

Estimated Out-of-Pocket Costs:

  • 🧬 Donor Egg Lot – ~$12,000
  • 💊 IVF Medications – ~$500–$1,000
  • 🏥 Embryo Transfer Procedure – ~$1,000
  • 🧪 Fertilization & Lab Fees – ~$2,000
  • 🚗 Travel & Lodging (if required) – ~$1,000
  • ❄️ Embryo Storage – ~$300

Estimated total need: approximately $16,000–$18,000

Insurance is expected to cover major portions of the IVF cycle itself (retrieval and transfer), but donor egg fees and several related costs must be paid directly.

Any funds raised will go specifically toward these medical and treatment-related expenses. If we are blessed beyond what is needed, we intend to pay forward a portion to another couple walking a similar infertility journey.

Closing

We don’t know exactly how this story ends yet.

But we do know this: we serve a God who sees us. And we believe He often works through the generosity and compassion of others.

Whether you give $5 or $500, whether you pray daily or simply share this page — you are part of our story.

Thank you for standing with us in faith as we step forward in hope.

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