Support Mariah's Kidney Transplant

Our little survivor will need to undergo a kidney transplant soon. In the meanwhile, she will need dialysis to stay healthy.

Mariah had bi-lateral Wilms tumors at the age of 14 months (see Mariah's Caringbridge site). Her right kidney and a small part of the left were removed. The genetic issue that caused the cancer also meant that her remaining kidney would eventually fail. We were anticipating this to be much later; however, over the past two years she has gone from stage 1 to stage 5 renal (kidney) failure. Her decline has sped up and the hospitalizations have increased, having to be admitted at Sacred Heart Medical Center several times over the last few months.

Mariah went from practicing with her basketball team a few weeks ago to being on the edge of needing dialysis. Her energy has plummeted and her med basket has grown. We have begun the transplant process, meeting with each member of the transplant team at Seattle Children's Hospital. The road to transplant is long and continues afterwards for the rest of a patient's life.

At least one of us will be spending months in Seattle with Mariah throughout the transplant and dialysis. Our first step is getting the dialysis catheter placed so she can do peritoneal dialysis at home during the night rather than driving an hour each way 3 days a week for treatment. We will have to be in Seattle for 2 weeks of training for this method and on the equipment after her catheter is placed. Then she will progress down the transplant path as we search for a kidney.



After the transplant, Mariah will have to stay in Seattle for 3 months to be close to the doctors as they monitor her and adjust the medications that she will be on for the rest of her life. Funds raised through this campaign will go to a specific account to fund Mariah's medical bills, dialysis, medications, our travel, and lodging during her treatment.



