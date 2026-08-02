Misty Snow Temporary Emergency Fund

Please consider helping a lifelong Rosewood Neighbor! Misty Snow, a loyal Publix deli associate was unfortunately injured on the job on July 14th. She is now going through the difficult process of getting Workmen’s Compensation along with therapy and an orthopedic specialist. As some of you know, this can be an often time-consuming task with no quick outcome. Right now she is anticipating compensation to begin in approximately three weeks. However, in the meantime, she has expenses, such as rent and basic utilities that she needs help with.

She has been approved for SNAP benefits so she is not in dire need for food or cash. She has exhausted all avenues and sought out all opportunities available to her. Misty is a hard-working, single mother who just wants to provide the basic needs for herself and her child, 11 year-old Georgia.

I’ve met with her, have verified these emergency needs and will provide documentation that all funds received will be sent directly to the appropriate creditor.

Many of you know her personally and can attest to her giving heart over the years.

Please consider donating to this much needed relief for one of our Rosewood Neighbors!

You can contact me directly if you have any questions or concerns! I can also provide you with other platforms in which you can donate! Thank you so much for your generosity! Ella Silverman.



