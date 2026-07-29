Misty Evans medical expenses and health journey

My name is Misty Evans, I'm 49 years old and have not had to deal with health issues for a majority of my life. 5 years ago I was diagnosed with extremely active Rhumatoid Arthritis. I started treatment for RA and come to find out I was allergic to the meds.

This last year I found a great Dr. Who was willing to listen to me and find a treatment that will work for me. I started a new therapy that had extream side effects for me, but we are still working through what to do next.

My family history is riddled with all types of cancer, so I started having all the screening done.

My latest screens show a large mass in my GI system and IDB. I also have a consult with a gyno-urology later this year to have a hysterectomy and bladder surgery.

DR. Has stated I will need to have surgery on my GI system very soon.

That is the medical part, my family is in the lower class of financial situations. This is something I never thought I would have to do, but here I am. I ask for prayers first! Then I ask for you to find it in your hearts to help my little family out with medical expenses, travel, lodging, and every day financials to get through this taxing time. If you can't donate, a prayer and a share are very much appreciated. Thank you for sharing your time and my story.

Yours truly,

Misty



