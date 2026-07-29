Missonary Education and Church planting

Greetings in Jesus Name.

My Name is Afolabi Bukola,I am 46 years old and a missionary Pastor serving in North West Nigeria.

I am Married to Ruth Afolabi and blessed with two amazing Children.

I have been in Ministry for 15 years and I have had opportunity to serve in more than 10 Countries.





God told us recently to move to New Zealand and serve there as missionary and church planter ,we are to join other believers there so win souls to His Kingdom.

The only easiest route for me to get to New Zealand is through academic,I got admission offer from a School and I am to pay the sum of 12,000 usd as tuition fee.I am appealing for your support as this is the only obstacle we have.





Trusting God that He will touch hearths and raise voices for us .

Amen.

May the Lord bless you as give to support