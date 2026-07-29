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Walking in Faith Romania Missions Trip 2026

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$1,850 USD

Fundraiser created byDaisy Steager

Walking in Faith Romania Missions Trip 2026

This August, I have the incredible opportunity to travel on a missions trip to Romania, serving in and around the city of Oradea.

During our time there, we will be serving at Camp Horizon, located in the Codru Moma Mountains, leading camp activities for children who come from underprivileged backgrounds and difficult home situations. The children, ages 7-14, are given a week of clean beds, three wholesome meals and snacks each day, engaging activities, and daily Bible lessons. The Bible lessons are expanded with coordinating crafts, a Bible verse and an English lesson. These children often lack stability, encouragement, and consistent love. Our goal is to create a safe and joyful space where they feel seen, valued, and deeply loved. We will also spend a day serving at the PULS Center, a crisis pregnancy center run by My Brother's Keeper. We will be supporting women who are walking through unplanned pregnancies or healing from abortion trauma.

On my first missions trip last year, Christ reshaped the way I see the world, other cultures, and my own faith. I’ve learned the importance of humility, presence, and building genuine relationships. Missions has taught me that showing up with love, listening well, and serving others can have a lasting impact on both the people being served and those doing the serving. These experiences have strengthened my faith and affirmed my desire to continue saying “yes” when God calls me to step outside my comfort zone.

This trip is not about changing lives on my own, but about faithfully serving, learning from others, and allowing Jesus to work through relationships and shared moments. I am excited to see how God will move in Romania and how He will continue to grow my heart through this experience.

Your support, whether through prayer or financial giving, will help make this trip possible and directly impact the lives of children, women, and families in Romania. If you'd like to provide support for me directly to the church instead of online, please let me know and I'll provide that information to you. Thank you for being part of this journey and for partnering with me as I follow God’s call to serve.

While I’ll have limited cell phone service during the trip, I plan to share updates leading up to the trip, throughout when I can, and after I return. I want to invite you to follow along, celebrate what God is doing, and see the impact your support is making!

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