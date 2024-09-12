Missions Bolivia

The Lord has put on our hearts to help the needs that we see in Bolivia. My wife and I recently came back from a mission trip in Bolivia, where God moved tremendously in the lives of many. We saw the hunger and thirst of many for Jesus.

There is a church in need called La Cena del Señor Waynillo. They have built the walls but don’t have money for the roof. They also need flooring. They have a canvas they put up to protect them, but since it is up in the mountains, it still gets very cold.

We also have recently received word that there are two children in an orphanage that needs financial assistance for medical expenses. One of the 2 childrens name is Jose Ramos, he's 11 years old and he's battling cancer. The other child's name is Joyse Zeballos and she is seeking medical assistance as well. She's battling SCOLIOSIS.





For more information on their exact medical needs attachments from the hospital will be added to this campaign. Just for your information $5 is equal to $50 in Bolivianos. So any amount really goes a long way! Thank you, and may God bless!



