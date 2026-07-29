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Missions trip to the UK for Parris and Judah

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$2,000 USD

Fundraiser created byParris Bass

Fundraiser funds will be received by Parris Bass

Missions trip to the UK for Parris and Judah



“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,”

Matthew 28:19 


Hello all- Judah and Parris here to share an exciting opportunity we have from August 12th- 22nd to travel to England and be a part of a small group missions trip to serve a church plant there for 10 days as we help to facilitate an annual 4 day community outreach event. This event will require us to serve in helping with refreshments, running sports games, craft tables, and other events happening during the day while church members will be freed up to engage with local people and build connection to serve the families in the long term. The local community is roughly half English and half Pakistani, so please pray for good turn out from both halves of the community. We will also be a part of some other outreach and evangelist opportunities while we are there and will participate in the house church that our dear friends, Fred and Lacey Swartz, host in the community as missionaries through Greater Europe Mission. 


The cost for both of us to travel and stay there is about $4500-5000 collectively. (Our plane tickets are over half of this cost.) We will be staying in local host homes while we are there. We are working hard and trusting God to provide the means for us to embark on this opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ alongside brothers and sisters in the UK. 


If you are able, please consider supporting us financially and/or in prayer. All funds raised will be used towards the trip and  ministry we are serving. Looking forward to seeing God provide the means as He works in and through us as we go and make disciples and support those who are doing this work in the UK. Thank you in advance for partnering with us as we seek to do this!


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