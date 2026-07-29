Missions Trip to Thailand

Hello everyone! I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to go on my first missions trip this summer. In the past year the Lord has encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and obey him in ways I never thought he would. I know that the Lord is being intentional behind this trip and I am so eager to get to spread his word and share the love that he so richly gives up. Your support in any kind of way would help so much. Whether that means through prayer or a donation, I appreciate it all. Thank you and I’m so grateful for the beautiful community I get to be surrounded by.