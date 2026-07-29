Hello everyone!

My son Jadon and I are so excited for the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Romania this year. We would be sent out by our church, Highland Park First Baptist Church in Louisville, KY. We are planning to help out at a youth camp in Romania that is overseen by a missionary our church supports, Ovi Cornea. We will be serving and sharing the gospel at the camp and helping in any way we can. We need your prayers for wisdom, courage, strength, and compassion as we serve the young people there. We also need your financial support to make this trip a reality. Please consider supporting us as we look forward to sharing the hope of salvation and new life in Christ. The dates for the trip are July 25th through August 1st, 2026. Thank you for your support!

I Corinthians 15:3-4

3 "For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures,4 that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures..."