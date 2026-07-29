Missions Trip to Lisbon

This year, a team of people and I have the opportunity to partner with missionaries to reach people in Lisbon. We will be sharing the message of the gospel through their street ministry and their intentional church. Lisbon is an international hub with people from all over the world.

Our hope is to spread the love and hope that Jesus brings to those who feel lost and need hope in our broken world.

There are 4 of us on our team who will be going to partner with the missionaries there. I am trying to raise $1800 of my trip total. But even more than that I am looking for people who are willing to partner with me in prayer for the people of Lisbon and for my team that we can follow God and be full of him as we minister to the people we come in contact with.

Thank you for considering partnering with us. I am so grateful.