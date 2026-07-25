Missions trip to Honduras

Hi!! My name is Michelle Valdiviezo and I will be joining Rio Coco Cafe on their missions trip to Utila, Honduras doing coffee ministry in the beginning of June!!

Utila is a small but very popular island in the Caribbean where people across the world come to visit!, and through Rio Coco Cafe I have the opportunity to spread the gospel and while creating and building Christ centered relationships!

I ask that you will pray alongside me as I will share my love of the Lord as well as Gods love for us and build relationships. I Have a genuine passion for sharing the love of God, Connecting and Blessing others. It would mean the world to me you guys would be a part of this through keeping me in your prayers and if possible donating as all the funds will go towards airfares, ferries, housing, and living expenses! ❤️

Thank you so so much!!!

Love Michelle 🤍🤍🤍



