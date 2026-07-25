Missions Trip to Asia

Hello fellow believers in Christ! What a wonderful Savior we serve! I have the opportunity to go overseas on a mission trip to serve believers in the underground church and do outreaches to reach the lost people of this nation for the Lord. We will be going to participate in a series of local evangelism outreaches that is well attended by non-believers every week. Short-termers are strategically placed as 'English-speaking attractions' for the local attendees, and those that express an interest in the gospel will be followed up by the trained local ministers. Due to the sensitivity of the missions trip, I am not able to say where or when. But I need financial funding.

Just a little backstory about me. Growing up, I was raised in a very Christian community. So I knew a lot, but it did not affect me that much in my heart. I was a cultural Christian. As a child, I was told my birth story- where the doctors told my parents that they wouldn’t be allowed to have children. Then they got pregnant with me. I was almost miscarried. The doctors thought I would die. My dad prayed, and had a vision. He gave me up unto the Lord, similar to how Abraham gave up Isaac. That’s when the Lord told my dad I’d be ok. When I was born, my parents found out that my name means guarded by God. I knew God saved me for something special. But I tried to deny it, and live for myself. Looking back, I can truly see Gods hand of protection in so many areas of my life. As I grew up, God changed my desires to His desires, and through different circumstances and situations, I finally obeyed the call God had for me into ministry. I started gearing my life towards the ministry. And through my Bible believing church, I am being discipled and mentored, that I may better fully follow the call of Christ. I am choosing to trust the Lord, and that He will provide despite my current circumstances. I pray that you will seek the Lord, and His will for your life. I pray that you would seek His guidance, whether to give to this cause, or to not. Only follow Christ. Please give if you believe that you have been called by Christ to do so. May you be blessed by our Lord and Savior! Amen.



