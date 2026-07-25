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Missions Trip OCTOBER 2026

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBridgette Gage

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bridgette Gage

Missions Trip OCTOBER 2026

For years, God has been shaping my heart through serving people in crisis. Every day in my work, I have the privilege of walking alongside individuals and families who are experiencing some of the hardest moments of their lives. I have learned that hope can change everything, and I have seen firsthand how compassion, listening, and the love of Christ can impact someone’s life.

Now, God has opened a new door.

This October, I have been given the opportunity to join a mission team traveling to Central Asia. Our purpose is simple: to serve, encourage, build relationships, and share the hope of Jesus with people who may have never experienced His love in a personal way. While I cannot share every detail publicly for the safety of those we will be working with, I can say that this is a region where faithful, compassionate ministry is deeply needed.

This trip is more than a journey across the world—it is an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ. We will serve local communities, encourage believers, and support ongoing ministry efforts already taking place. I believe every conversation, every act of kindness, and every prayer has the potential to make an eternal difference.

If you know me, you know that ministry has always been close to my heart. Long before my current career, I spent years in biblical counseling, walking with people through addiction, trauma, grief, and life challenges. My faith has remained the foundation that carries me through every season, and I believe God continues to call us to love others wherever He leads us.

I am asking you to prayerfully consider partnering with me in one of two ways.

First, I would deeply appreciate your prayers—for our team’s safety, for open hearts, for wisdom, and that God would prepare the people we will meet long before we arrive.

Second, if you are able, I would be incredibly grateful for any financial support. Every gift, no matter the amount, helps cover travel expenses, lodging, ministry materials, and the costs associated with serving on this mission. No contribution is too small, and every donation becomes part of what God is doing through this opportunity.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to give, pray, or simply share this fundraiser with others, you are partnering with me in bringing hope and the love of Christ to people across the world.

“How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.” — Romans 10:15

Thank you for being part of this journey. I can’t wait to share what God does through this mission


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